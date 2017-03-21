College freshman killed in NE on spring break
Ayana McAllister was a student at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh, N.C. A 19-year old college freshman who had returned to her family's home for spring break was shot and killed Monday night in northeast Washington, authorities said. The woman, Ayana J. McAllister, was studying criminal justice at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh.
