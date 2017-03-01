Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announces 'Betty's Blends Volume 3:...
Chris Robinson Brotherhood has detailed the latest installment in their Betty's Blends live album series. The 3-LP/2-CD Volume 3: Self-Rising, Southern Blends features recordings mixed live from the soundboard by renowned Grateful Dead engineer Betty Cantor-Jackson and comes out on Silver Arrow Records on May 5. Featured among the 13-track set are performances captured during The CRB's November 2015 Southeastern run in Atlanta, Georgia; Raleigh, North Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina.
