Chapel Hill Quartet 'Mipso' to Release Studio Album...

Recently, acclaimed Chapel Hill quartet Mipso announced the release of their new studio album, Coming Down The Mountain , and revealed the first half of dates along their Spring 2017 Album Release Tour. For Coming Down The Mountain, Mipso venture further than ever from its string-band pedigree to discover a broader Americana where classic folk-rock and modern alt-country sounds mingle easily with Appalachian tradition.

