Census suggests counting LGBT, then "corrects" and deletes

The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that it mistakenly proposed counting LGBTQ Americans and has since "corrected" the proposal to remove the gender and sexuality category. Gay rights groups quickly declared that it was another sign that President Donald Trump was reneging on a campaign promise to protect them.

