CASA gets grant, makes plans for Carrboro-Chapel Hill housing project
A Raleigh-based nonprofit wants to build affordable housing for lower-income and homeless residents on Merritt Mill Road next to the school district's Lincoln Center campus. It would be the "single largest new construction project CASA has undertaken in our 25-year history," CASA Chief Executive Officer Debra King said.
