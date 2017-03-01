Britt: Bills would help Robeson econo...

Britt: Bills would help Robeson economically - 8:22 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Robesonian

The newest member of Robeson County's state General Assembly delegation has put his name to two pieces of legislation he believes will help improve the county's economic climate. Sen. Danny Britt, a freshman Republican, is co-sponsoring Senate bills 126 and 65. One piece of legislation would increase the amount of local option sales tax revenue rural counties get from the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 4 hr Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Fri Bob 1
Raleigh teen raped by illegal alien Thu MAGA2016 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Feb 21 Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC