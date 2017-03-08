At NCMA, works from the dawn of the Renaissance and modernity
Vittore Carpaccio's painting, "The Apparition of the Crucified of Mount Ararat in the Church of Sant'Antonio di Castello," 1512-13, is on view at the North Carolinat Museum of Art in the exhibit "Glory of Venice." "Glory of Venice: Renaissance Paintings 1470-1520," N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, through June 18. century Venice on one side and an "Annunciation" painted by Giovanni Bellini and assistants as doors for an organ on the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Sat
|Grayson
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Mar 5
|natureboy
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC