At NCMA, works from the dawn of the Renaissance and modernity

Vittore Carpaccio's painting, "The Apparition of the Crucified of Mount Ararat in the Church of Sant'Antonio di Castello," 1512-13, is on view at the North Carolinat Museum of Art in the exhibit "Glory of Venice." "Glory of Venice: Renaissance Paintings 1470-1520," N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, through June 18. century Venice on one side and an "Annunciation" painted by Giovanni Bellini and assistants as doors for an organ on the other.

