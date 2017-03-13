Area churches to celebrate pastor anniversaries

Area churches to celebrate pastor ann...

On Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m., Prophetic Service will be held at The New Church of Christ, Faison. The guest Prophet for the evening will be Reginald McGrady of Fayetteville.

