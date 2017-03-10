Akoustis Technologies Announces Uplisting to The NASDAQ Capital Market
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. , a manufacturer of patented single-crystal BulkONEA bulk acoustic wave high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC has approved the Company's application to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company's common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the symbol "AKTS" effective with the open of the market on Monday, March 13, 2017.
