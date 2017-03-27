a Raleigh Ringersa to perform at Civic Center
The Raleigh Ringers, an internationally acclaimed community hand bell choir based in Raleigh, returns to the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater for a performance on April 9 at 3 p.m. Since its founding in 1990, The Raleigh Ringers has been dazzling concert audiences with unique interpretations of sacred, secular and popular music, including famous rock 'n' roll tunes arranged just for hand bells. Under the direction of David M. Harris, The Raleigh Ringers has released five CDs, and a DVD of a holiday concert titled One Winter Evening at Meymandi.
