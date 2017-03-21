A Half-Century Ago, Gail Phares Went to Nicaragua. She Came Back a Radical.

These are not necessarily the first words you'd expect to hear from Gail Phares, a seventy-seven-year-old with a shaggy bob and a wooden cross draped around her neck. But in her Raleigh office, she's seated beneath a wall of posters reflecting that mantra: stenciled-in maps and photos of activist trips to Latin America, farmworker advocacy signs, tributes to religious figures slain in El Salvador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.