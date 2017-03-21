A Half-Century Ago, Gail Phares Went to Nicaragua. She Came Back a Radical.
These are not necessarily the first words you'd expect to hear from Gail Phares, a seventy-seven-year-old with a shaggy bob and a wooden cross draped around her neck. But in her Raleigh office, she's seated beneath a wall of posters reflecting that mantra: stenciled-in maps and photos of activist trips to Latin America, farmworker advocacy signs, tributes to religious figures slain in El Salvador.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kathy curtin
|Mon
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC