a CBJ Morning Buzz: 1,500 jobs could ...

a CBJ Morning Buzz: 1,500 jobs could hinge on HB2 repeal; Scenes...

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Today's top local stories: WRAL-TV out of Raleigh posted an exclusive report late last week about a company eyeing Wake County for 1,500 high-paying jobs - but there's one major caveat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
booting big trucks (Jun '16) 18 hr Mr Policeman 2
Basketball 18 hr Duke Fan 1
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Sun natureboy 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC