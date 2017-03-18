18-year-old charged with murder found dead in jail cell
Authorities say they believe an 18-year-old man committed suicide after he was jailed on charges that he killed a man whose body was found in a suburban Raleigh park. Local media outlets report Saturday that Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda was found unresponsive in his Wake County cell Wednesday evening and pronounced dead at a hospital.
