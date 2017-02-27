WWII Navy officer from Va. who helped...

WWII Navy officer from Va. who helped rescue Kennedy dies at age 97

The World War II Navy officer and Fredericksburg native who guided his warship into Japanese territory to rescue future President John F. Kennedy and his crew has died at age 97, his daughter said Sunday.

