Workshop examines methods for measuring recycling and diversion
The Environmental Research & Education Foundation , Raleigh, North Carolina, is organizing a one-day Life-Cycle Analysis Workshop for Thursday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 3301 Benson Dr. in Renaissance One Building, First Floor , Raleigh. The event is designed to establish dialogue and provide more information on the question of whether mass is the best means to evaluate recycling and diversion practices versus a measuring environmental burden through life-cycle analysis .
