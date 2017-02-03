Whispers, not yells: It's peaceful so...

Whispers, not yells: It's peaceful so far in Raleigh

Psychological warfare may have broken out in Raleigh this week as Democratic Governor Roy Cooper said he might not cooperate with a new Republican Senate process to confirm the men and women he's nominated to head state agencies. In December, Republicans convened a special legislative session to create the new requirements.

