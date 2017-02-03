Warrant: Teacher on phone with daughter when killed by estranged husband
Her estranged husband, David Sloan Williams, 55, of 1228 Stone Home Lane in Raleigh, surrendered to police at Cary Towne Center a short while later and was charged with murder. The couple's daughter, Allison Williams, told investigators that her parents had been separated for about six months and described the relationship between them as tense, according to an application for a warrant to search David Williams' home, his Honda Civic and Michele Williams' Chrysler.
