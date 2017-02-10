U.S. utilities seek sun as Trump side...

U.S. utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal, fossil fuels

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Day

Solar panels that are part of the Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association's community gardens are shown in Rockford, Minn. Plunging solar power costs are leading U.S. electric companies to capture the sun just when President Donald Trump is moving to boost coal and other fossil fuels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Protest 5 hr Wang 2
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... 15 hr gantte 1
North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers Fri Support Private S... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Feb 8 Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Feb 7 Resource Action 122
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 25 Mrhyde 88
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC