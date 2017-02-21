Trained and certified, Drone5 is read...

Trained and certified, Drone5 is ready to fly

WRAL-TV was one of the first broadcasters in the country to obtain a remote pilot's certificate from the FAA and has been working on its drone program since 2014. It was one of the first television stations legally allowed to fly a drone for commercial purposes.

