Tom Crean landing at NC State highly unlikely, per report

With a tip of the cap to SB Nation Indiana blog Crimson Quarry , here's a report from Yahoo's Pat Forde indicating that a possible ejector-seat situation with Tom Crean landing in Raleigh is not a realistic scenario. Some folks, maybe on both the NC State and Indiana sides, had floated Crean as a potential possibility for the Wolfpack's job given Crean's current struggles.

