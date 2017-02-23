The Small N.C. Town That Wants To Dissolve Itself
The town of Centerville sits at the intersection of two highways about 44 miles northeast of Raleigh, N.C. Google Maps screenshot by NPR hide caption More than 50 years after it was incorporated as a town, Centerville, N.C., is on its way to dissolving its charter, as the town is unwilling to impose a property tax and unable to offer services beyond streetlights. Its leaders say the rural town - which comprises less than 200 acres and has fewer than 100 residents - is struggling to pay its bills and has run out of options.
