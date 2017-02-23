The Small N.C. Town That Wants To Dis...

The Small N.C. Town That Wants To Dissolve Itself

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

The town of Centerville sits at the intersection of two highways about 44 miles northeast of Raleigh, N.C. Google Maps screenshot by NPR hide caption More than 50 years after it was incorporated as a town, Centerville, N.C., is on its way to dissolving its charter, as the town is unwilling to impose a property tax and unable to offer services beyond streetlights. Its leaders say the rural town - which comprises less than 200 acres and has fewer than 100 residents - is struggling to pay its bills and has run out of options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Wed Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Tue Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Feb 17 Youknow 90
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) Feb 16 Blonde Coed 22
No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11) Feb 16 Adios 4
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Feb 12 one who knows 5
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC