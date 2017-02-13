The new civics course in schools: How to avoid fake news
" They are the unexpected classroom lessons of the election season " on the reach and repercussions of fake news. Teachers from elementary school through college have been ramping up media literacy training to recognize bogus reports and understand their potential to weaken civic culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asian Academy Of Tae KWON Do (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|Steve
|10
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|22 hr
|one who knows
|5
|Protest
|Sun
|Wang
|2
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Sat
|gantte
|1
|North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers
|Feb 10
|Support Private S...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Feb 8
|Amanda Pasquariello
|11
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Mrhyde
|88
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC