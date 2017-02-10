The Latest: Massive Raleigh crowd protests Trump, HB2

The Latest on the annual march on Raleigh led by the North Carolina NAACP : A massive crowd has come to North Carolina's capital for an annual civil rights march beefed up by protesters energized in opposition to President Donald Trump and to a state law limiting LGBT rights. The "Moral March on Raleigh" in downtown Raleigh on Saturday was led by the North Carolina NAACP.

