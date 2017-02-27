Tar Heel View: Extend legislatorsa terms, but add a recall provision
North Carolina voters may have the chance to impose term limits on state lawmakers - if they also agree to extend terms in the General Assembly from two years to four. Rep. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, introduced a bill that would place a constitutional amendment for four-year legislative terms on the ballot for Nov. 6, 2018.
Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
