Springlike warmth to challenge records across eastern US next week
It will feel more like spring across part of the eastern United States next week as temperatures briefly soar to record-challenging levels. A major storm will take shape over the center of the country by Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Jan 31
|shorty
|4
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
|New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Mrhyde
|88
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC