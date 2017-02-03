Springlike warmth to challenge record...

Springlike warmth to challenge records across eastern US next week

It will feel more like spring across part of the eastern United States next week as temperatures briefly soar to record-challenging levels. A major storm will take shape over the center of the country by Tuesday.

