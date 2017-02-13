Sheetz to open in Nash Crossing

Sheetz to open in Nash Crossing

A large business subdivision in Nashville is in the process of having another national retailer open up in the area. The 23-acre Nash Crossing, which sits on East Evans Drive just off U.S. 64 at N.C. 58 in downtown Nashville, will soon be the new home of a Sheetz convenience store.

