School Makes GoFundMe Campaign for Custodian
Teachers at Mills Park Middle School in Raleigh, NC, have set up a GoFundMe page to help their school custodian meet the closing costs to purchase a Habitat for Humanity home. Teachers set up the GoFundMe page to help Stewart with her financial difficulties to meet the final closing costs as a way to thank her for her continued dedication towards the school and her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleaning & Maintenance Mgmt..
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Youknow
|90
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 16
|Ronald McDonald
|1
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Feb 16
|Adios
|4
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Feb 12
|one who knows
|5
|Protest
|Feb 12
|Wang
|2
|North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers
|Feb 10
|Support Private S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC