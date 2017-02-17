School Makes GoFundMe Campaign for Cu...

School Makes GoFundMe Campaign for Custodian

16 hrs ago Read more: Cleaning & Maintenance Mgmt.

Teachers at Mills Park Middle School in Raleigh, NC, have set up a GoFundMe page to help their school custodian meet the closing costs to purchase a Habitat for Humanity home. Teachers set up the GoFundMe page to help Stewart with her financial difficulties to meet the final closing costs as a way to thank her for her continued dedication towards the school and her family.

