School Makes GoFundMe Campaign for Custodian

Teachers at Mills Park Middle School in Raleigh, NC, have set up a GoFundMe page to help their school custodian meet the closing costs to purchase a Habitat for Humanity home. Teachers set up the GoFundMe page to help Stewart with her financial difficulties to meet the final closing costs as a way to thank her for her continued dedication towards the school and her family.

