Sampson NAACP to join rally in Raleigh

Officials with the Sampson County NAACP, under the leadership of the local branch president Lee Byam, are making plans to attend the 11th Annual Mass Moral March on Raleigh and the Historic Thousands on Jones Street People's Assembly scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11. In less than a week, thousands of people, representing the North Carolina NAACP Branches, coalition partners and the Forward Together Moral Movement supporters, will gather in downtown Raleigh for the mass mobilization for love and justice rally and march. In was in 2006 that the HKonJ People's assembly coalition was formed under the leadership of Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.