Report: Federal Reserve approves F.N....

Report: Federal Reserve approves F.N.B.'s buy of Yadkin Financial Corp.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

F.N.B. Corp.'s purchase of Raleigh, N.C.-based Yadkin Financial Corp. was approved by the Federal Reserve, according to a report in Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Feb 25 anodize 91
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Feb 21 Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) Feb 16 Blonde Coed 22
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,201,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC