Raleigh Wants Developers to Pay More. Developers Say This Might Hurt...

Proposed changes to what Raleigh charges for these tasks would hike fees for developers by $6 million annually to meet what the city considers its cost of doing the work. With these changes, Raleigh's Development Services Department would increase its budget from $13 million to $15.4 million, offering perks such as increased opportunities to meet with inspectors face-to-face and to have one inspector sign off on the work of multiple trades, including electricians and plumbers.

