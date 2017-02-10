Purposeful pots

As the story goes, Juliana Busbee was judging an apple contest at the Davidson County Fair in 1915, when she saw some apples in a pie plate. "She was so captivated by the simplicity and beauty of that pie plate that she asked someone, 'Where did this come from?' She was told that they were sold at the local hardware store, so she bought all of the pie plates they had.

