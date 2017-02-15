Police: Masked men shoot teen in Garner apartment
Around 12:05 a.m., officers with the Garner Police Department responded to an apartment in the Weston Trace complex at 248 Westcroft Drive. According to officials, a small get-together was taking place in the apartment when three men in masks stormed into the home and opened fire.
