Plate Expectations

On Friday, the INDY published a blog from restaurant critic Emma Laperruque , in which Laperruque recounts being denied service at Crawford and Son, star Raleigh chef Scott Crawford's new restaurant, apparently because Crawford did not appreciate what Laperruque wrote about his former restaurant, Standard Foods . Laperruque, it's worth noting, made the reservation under her dining partner's name and gave the restaurant staff no indication of who she was or that she was planning to review Crawford and Son; Crawford, it seems, had ordered his staff to be on the lookout for her, and he personally asked her to leave.

