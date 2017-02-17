Photographer captures homeless canines in pictures for exhibit in Demorest
Zeta is one of the many dogs rescued because of the work of Raleigh artist Shannon Johnstone, whose photographs are on display at the Piedmont College Mason-Scharfenstein Museum of Art. Shannon Johnstone's dog photographs may look like fun portraits of man's best friend, but they are deadly serious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|4 hr
|Youknow
|90
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Thu
|Ronald McDonald
|1
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Adios
|4
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Feb 12
|one who knows
|5
|Protest
|Feb 12
|Wang
|2
|North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers
|Feb 10
|Support Private S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC