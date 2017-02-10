Partisan struggle over NC governor's authority back in court
In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, North Carolina's Governor-elect Roy Cooper holds a news conference to criticize efforts by Republicans to cut the power of the governor's office during the special session of the General Assembly that is going on a few blocks away in Raleigh, N.C. Republican efforts to reduce Cooper's authority in choosing his Cabinet are back in court. A three-judge panel scheduled arguments Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, on whether to extend their recent temporary block of a law requiring Senate confirmation of Cooper's Cabinet secretaries.
