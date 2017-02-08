Partisan power struggle overshadows N...

Partisan power struggle overshadows North Carolina governor

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, file photo, Roy Cooper is ceremonially sworn in as Governor of North Carolina by Chief Justice Mark Martin during a ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper's daughters from left, Hilary, Natalie and Claire look on. A North Carolina court has temporarily blocked a state law passed by the GOP-controlled legislature that strips the Democratic governor of his some of his powers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 22 hr Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Feb 7 Resource Action 122
kathy curtin Feb 6 JOSEPH CLEARY 1
when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16) Feb 6 Maggie 2
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC