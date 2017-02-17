Omar Abdel Rahman, 1938-2017
"Omar Abdel Rahman, the blind Islamic cleric whose fulminating sermons inspired violent fundamentalist movements in Egypt and, an American court found, a 1993 plot for a bombing rampage in New York, died on Saturday at a federal prison near Raleigh, N.C., where he was serving a life sentence. He was 78. Greg Norton, a spokesman for the prison, the Butner Federal Correctional Complex, confirmed the death, saying the cause was complications of diabetes and coronary artery disease."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rational Review.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|18 hr
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Feb 17
|Youknow
|90
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 16
|Ronald McDonald
|1
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Feb 16
|Adios
|4
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Feb 12
|one who knows
|5
|Protest
|Feb 12
|Wang
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC