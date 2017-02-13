ODU sends alert after sexual assault ...

ODU sends alert after sexual assault reported near campus

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The Auburn Tigers' progress under coach Bruce Pearl has come with plenty of growing pains, and they haven't eased yet. N RALEIGH, N.C. - Four athletes from North Carolina's Atlantic Coast Conference schools have written a letter urging state lawmakers to r An alert sent to students and staff said the incident happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1:10 a.m. near a bar in the 4800 block of Hampton Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asian Academy Of Tae KWON Do (Jun '08) 2 hr Former Student 11
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Sun one who knows 5
Protest Sun Wang 2
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Sat gantte 1
North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers Feb 10 Support Private S... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Feb 8 Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 25 Mrhyde 88
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC