North Carolina county sued for discriminating against black voters

Voters line up during early voting in Raleigh, N.C. Fourteen states had new voting or registration restrictions in place for the 2016 presidential election, raising concerns that minority voters in particular would have a harder time accessing the ballot box. CREDIT: AP Photo/Gerry Broome As Attorney General Jeff Session's shifts the Department of Justice's focus from protecting voting rights to investigating claims of nonexistent fraud, the rights of an increasing number of minority voters will likely go unprotected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.