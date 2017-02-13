North Carolina county sued for discri...

North Carolina county sued for discriminating against black voters

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

Voters line up during early voting in Raleigh, N.C. Fourteen states had new voting or registration restrictions in place for the 2016 presidential election, raising concerns that minority voters in particular would have a harder time accessing the ballot box. CREDIT: AP Photo/Gerry Broome As Attorney General Jeff Session's shifts the Department of Justice's focus from protecting voting rights to investigating claims of nonexistent fraud, the rights of an increasing number of minority voters will likely go unprotected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asian Academy Of Tae KWON Do (Jun '08) 31 min Former Student 11
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Sun one who knows 5
Protest Sun Wang 2
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Sat gantte 1
North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers Feb 10 Support Private S... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Feb 8 Amanda Pasquariello 11
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 25 Mrhyde 88
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,837,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC