Nominations now open for 2017 North Carolina AwardsAble Allen 15 mins ago 23 views
Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 North Carolina Award, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the state, now through April 15. Created by the General Assembly in 1961, and administered by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the award recognizes "notable accomplishments by North Carolina citizens" in the fields of literature, science, fine arts and public service. Award nominations may be submitted by anyone and must include a completed nomination form, cover letter, three letters of support and the nominee's biography or resume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|9 hr
|Fed up
|14
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb 19
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Feb 17
|Youknow
|90
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 16
|Ronald McDonald
|1
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Feb 16
|Adios
|4
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC