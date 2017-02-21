Nominations now open for 2017 North Carolina AwardsAble Allen 15 mins ago 23 views

Nominations now open for 2017 North C...

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 North Carolina Award, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the state, now through April 15. Created by the General Assembly in 1961, and administered by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the award recognizes "notable accomplishments by North Carolina citizens" in the fields of literature, science, fine arts and public service. Award nominations may be submitted by anyone and must include a completed nomination form, cover letter, three letters of support and the nominee's biography or resume.

