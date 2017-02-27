News Minute: Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 2:41 p.m. EST
The scene inside a Veterans Administration hospital in Durham, North Carolina was so shocking to a former Marine and his wife that they took pictures and posted them to Facebook. Now thousands of people are expressing outrage and the head of the medical center says an employee involved has been removed from patient care pending an internal review.
