New Bern GOP celebrates Reagan, political victories
As radio talk show personality and the evening's host Henry Hinton looked over the auditorium, he noted the large turnout then joked that if the Republicans had a dinner in Greenville they could fit them all in the back room of a local diner. The Craven County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner, a fundraiser in honor of the 40 th U.S. president did boast a large crowd that featured, among others, State Senator Norm Sanderson, N.C. Representative Michael Speciale and Superior Court Judge Josh Willey.
