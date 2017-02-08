More
Pol ice in Raleigh say two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at an apartment near N.C. State University's Centennial Campus nearly 20 years ago. Local media outlets report on Thursday that 39-year-old Shamel Keyon Weiner, who had been charged with several other felonies the same day as the murder, was arrested at an apartment complex.
