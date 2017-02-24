Millennials face a depressing conundrum: Is it worth saving $5 a month for retirement?
Six months ago, Erica Patella, a 23-year-old insurance representative at Cardinal Advisors in Raleigh, N.C., started saving money to open up an individual retirement account with just $20 a month. It may not seem like much, but by stashing away even a little money every month she was able to open up her IRA earlier this year and now contributes $100 a month to a savings account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Wed
|Eduardo
|2
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Feb 21
|Fed up
|14
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb 19
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Feb 17
|Youknow
|90
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Feb 16
|Adios
|4
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC