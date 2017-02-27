Matching Up Fruit Flies, Mushroom Toxins and Human Health
Pulling data from 180 different lines of fruit flies, researchers from Michigan Technological University compared resistance to a toxin found in mushrooms like the Death Cap and Destroying Angel. Their results were published by PLOS ONE this week.
