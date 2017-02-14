LifeFlow Rapid Infuser for Sepsis and...

LifeFlow Rapid Infuser for Sepsis and Shock Rolling Out in U.S.

The device can help infuse 500 milliliters of crystalloid fluid into a patient within two and a half minutes, including in both adults and children, and an entire liter can be delivered within five minutes. The FDA cleared device has so far been tested at the WakeMed Health & Hospitals in Raleigh, North Carolina.

