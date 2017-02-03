John Howard inducted to N.C. Pork Council Hall of Fame Posted at
Thursday evening the N.C. Pork Council inducted John C. Howard, Jr. into the N.C. Pork Hall of Fame in Raleigh. The Pork Council inducts one person a year into the hall of fame, Andy Curliss, chief operating officer of the N.C. Pork Council said.
