INC Research Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Earnings Call for Tuesday, February 28, 2017

INC Research Holdings, Inc. , a leading, global Phase I to IV contract research organization, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, prior to its quarterly earnings call at 8:00 a.m. EST. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the INC Research website at investor.incresearch.com .

