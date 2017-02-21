'I miss her so much': Twin, family grieve sister killed in Raleigh chase, wreck
The chase began around 7 p.m. when officers tried to stop a driver for speeding on Garner Road. The driver was involved in a crash that left two dead near Interstate 40. "I am still trying to grasp the fact that my daughter is not here," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Feb 21
|Fed up
|14
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb 19
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Feb 17
|Youknow
|90
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Feb 16
|Adios
|4
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Feb 12
|one who knows
|5
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC