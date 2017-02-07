Hours Before Trump's Refugee Ban Was Halted, Thousands...

That is, the thousands who joined the "No Ban, No Wall, No Fear" rally in Raleigh - exact crowd numbers weren't available, but more than thirty-five hundred people signed up on a Facebook page dedicated to the event - reflected the prismatic diversity that marks Robeson, in northeastern North Carolina. Just as in those parts, it was a bad bet, at the event behind the General Assembly building, to try to determine anyone's ethnicity by skin color or by any other indicator.

